Man rescued from 70-foot ravine near Maybole

A 49 year-old man was rescued from a 70-foot ravine near Maybole at the weekend.

Girvan Coastguard Rescue Team was called out around 10pm on Saturday as part of a multi-agency response to reports of a person trapped down a ravine south of Maybole.

The team responded along with colleagues from Ardrossan Coastguard Rescue Team as well as Police Scotland, specialist units from the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service and the Scottish Ambulance Special Operations Response Team.

Once on scene, the team remained on standby to assist with both technical rope rescue and water rescue as Scottish Fire & Rescue executed a successful rescue of the casualty from the ravine.

During the course of the incident, the new Coastguard AW189 rescue helicopter was also tasked to assist in conducting a search of the area from the air to ensure there were no other persons involved or requiring assistance. Search teams comprising of Coastguard Rescue Officers from both Ardrossan and Girvan were also kitted up and ready to further expand the search if required.

The casualty was recovered and placed in the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service with rescue resources then being stood down. He was understood to be conscious and talking to rescuers as he was pulled from the ravine.

Coastguard Rescue Teams are specially trained and equipped in a wide range of search and rescue disciplines including technical rope rescue and regularly work alongside partner agencies to help those in need.