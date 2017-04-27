MP to host Ayrshire welfare surgery

Corri Wilson, MP for Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock, will host a constituency-wide welfare surgery at Ayr Town Hall this week.

The event, which will run from 1pm to 3pm on Friday 28 April, seeks to bring services and organisations working in the welfare sector together with constituents who are looking for advice or assistance.

More than twenty local organisations will be on hand to advise people seeking help with problems or concerns ranging from housing and benefits to debt or addiction.

Ms Wilson said: “This is a great opportunity to bring services and the people who need them together under one roof. One of the most common complaints I get from constituents is that, when they try to find support, they are passed from pillar to post. This event seeks to combat that problem by getting as many organisations in the one place at the one time. These are difficult times for many people, but there are some excellent services available to offer help and support on a wide range of issues. I am absolutely delighted so many have come on board to help make this event happen.”

“There will be organisations on hand to offer advice on housing, homelessness, befriending, anti-social behaviour, community support, fostering, carers, debt, benefits, addictions and domestic violence. I’m also pleased to welcome organisations such as Combat Stress, Victim Support and the South Ayrshire Foodbank to the event.

“If you have a problem or an issue you need help or support with, please come along and find out what support you can get.”