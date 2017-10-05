No suspicious circumstances surrounding death in Girvan

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was found dead in Victory Park in Girvan this morning (Thursday, October 5).

Police and ambulance staff attended after receiving reports at around 8.20am but the man, believed to be in his 80s, was unfortunately found to be dead at the scene.

A report is being sent to the procurator fiscal and police added that they would not be releasing the name of the man.