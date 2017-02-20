Opportunities for SRUC Students

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) are offering student placement opportunities on some of Scotland’s top National Nature Reserves.

The placements are open to Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) students who are in full-time education at SRUC.

Placements run for a full year and start in July 2017. There are a number of Scotland’s Natural Nature Reserves (NNR) involved in the placements including Loch Leven, Tentsmuir & Isle of May, Caerlaverock & Cairnsmore of Fleet, Forvie & Muir of Dinnet, St Cyrus, Creag Meagaidh, Beinn Eighe, Rum, Flanders Moss, Blawhorn Moss and Loch Lomond.

Scottish Natural Heritage is the leading public body responsible for advising ministers on matters relating to natural heritage.

A high priority for the Scottish Government is its commitment to addressing employment through a broad range of approaches. At Scottish Natural Heritage they are contributing to this agenda by developing opportunities for people. All placements will be expected to take part in the SNH Working with the Public Outdoors Training course, Emergency Outdoor First Aid and any other training key to the post. Essential training will vary depending on the placement chosen.

Victoria Pendry, Countryside Management lecturer at the Elmwood Campus said: ”This is an amazing opportunity for students to learn whilst working on a NNR. The placements will facilitate the successful students to gain hands-on experience as well as developing their skills in SNH with experts in the conservation land management field.”

There are nine placements available and the deadline for applications is Friday, March 17. Interviews will take place the week beginning May 15. SRUC students are asked to send completed application forms to their relevant programme manager.