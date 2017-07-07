20mph plan for Carrick villages

All villages in Carrick could have 20mph speed limits introduced under a plan being considered by councillors.

Residents are to be consulted by South Ayrshire Council on the plan put forward at last week’s full council meeting by Councillor Peter Henderson, seconded by Councillor Ian Cochrane.

The motion reads: “The administration recognises representation from communities to seek the introduction of 20mph speed limits in all villages, following consultation and agreement with communities in the villages of South Ayrshire and Police Scotland; on the grounds of public safety and traffic management, environmental and infrastructure concerns. Officers to initially report back to the Leadership Panel by 28th November 2017.”

Girvan and south Carrick independent councillor Alec Clark said: “The speed limits could be extended to the larger towns but that’s more complex as the A77 is of course classed as a trunk road and control is with the Scottish Government.

“But this has always been on the agenda, we have checked with Police Scotland who will enforce it and it will go to a public consultation and if the response is positive it will be introduced.

“It will be up to the local communities as to how they will implement it, either through speed bumps or signage or whatever.”

Councillor Clark added that there were difficulties with Lendalfoot where there was an unsuccessful attempt to have the speed limit reduced to 30mph, but the council was working with MSP Jeane Freeman and the A77 Action Group to put pressure on government.

Trunk roads are outwith council control and there is a similiar situation in Turnberry where residents have petitioned for the speed limit to be reduced from 40 to 30mph.