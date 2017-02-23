A dragon’s den for north Carrick

Dragons Den meets the X-Factor at a community decision day with a difference.

The PAR North Carrick Decision Day is nearly here with £80,000 to be awarded.

On Saturday, 4th March the PAR (Participate, Activate & Regenerate) North Carrick Project is inviting you to its Decision Day which will take place at 10.30am in The Carrick Centre, Maybole.

Just like the ‘Dragons Den’ successful groups will be pitching for YOUR vote and in true “X-factor” style - every vote counts. Which group will win the most votes? Which projects will get the funds to deliver a great project for North Carrick? – It is sure to be a fun and exciting day.

Everyone age 8 years old and over, who lives, works or volunteer in North Carrick, can vote. So why not make it a great day out. There will be a complimentary buffet lunch, raffle and local entertainment to enjoy while the votes are being counted.

You will also get the chance to hear about the fantastic £6.8m Town Regeneration project, which has already secured £2m from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the likes of which Maybole has never seen before.

To vote you must go along and register between 10.30am-11.00am and then the adrenalin starts as each group gets ready to pitch for your vote. You can find a list of the projects at www.nccbc.org/par

The £80,000 fund was awarded from the Scottish Government’s Community Choices Fund, which has been set up to support Participatory Budgeting(PB), a process which allows local people to make decisions on local spending priorities.

It is being delivered by the NCCBC (North Carrick Community Benefits Company) in partnership with The Carrick Centre, Carrick Academy, South Ayrshire Health & Social Care Partnership and South Ayrshire Council.

This project has been another great opportunity for the area and there is more to come with the aforementioned £6.8m Maybole Town Regeneration project. So watch this space!