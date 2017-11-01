Ayrshire councils join forces to boost region’s economy

Plans to create a new partnership to boost the Ayrshire economy are moving forward following decisions by East, North and South Ayrshire Councils.

At the heart of the ambitious proposals is a single Ayrshire economic body that would drive change across the three areas.

The three councils have collectively agreed that an interim development board will be created and further work should be undertaken on the option to develop a single Ayrshire body – working alongside national agency staff – that would deliver and support economic development across Ayrshire.

Once this work is complete, detailed proposals will be considered by all three councils early next year.

The moves come after the Scottish Government agreed to explore ways that regional partnerships could stimulate the local economy.

An Ayrshire partnership would build on progress being made to deliver the ambitious Ayrshire Growth Deal, designed to boost business, jobs and prosperity. The intention is to incorporate the delivery of Growth Deal projects into a new body.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, Leader of South Ayrshire Council, said: “What we have now collectively agreed provides a terrific opportunity to look at how we support the economy at local, regional and national levels and maximise the benefits for our people and communities.

“Ayrshire has the potential to be a real trailblazer and I look forward to seeing the proposals take shape over the next few months.”