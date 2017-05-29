Bill Grant to stand for Conservatives

Better transport links and the economy are the focus for the Conservative candidate for the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat in the general election on Thursday 8th June.

Bill Grant is the son of a miner, is originally from Rankinston, was educated in Cumnock and has lived in Ayr for the last 47 years with his wife, Agnes. He spent his working life as a firefighter, retiring after 31 years’ service and served a further ten years as a local councillor.

Bill Grant said: “Should I be fortunate enough to be elected on 8th June, my priority will be to respond to the bread and butter issues affecting communities across the constituency, such as improving public services, better roads and more jobs for local people.

“I will press for meaningful reform of business rates, which are damaging so many local town centres, and I will also work constructively with local and national development agencies to strengthen our local economy, bringing employment and prosperity to local people.

“I will campaign for road improvements right across Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock. After years of government inaction, I want an early start to the Maybole bypass, investment in the A77 between Girvan and Stranraer and a greater focus on improving rural roads. Crucially, I will push for a greater focus on the needs of smaller villages across the Carrick area, which are often overlooked.

“This election is enormously important for another reason. Nicola Sturgeon has made it clear that she wants to call another referendum on Scottish independence, despite a majority of the country – and most people here in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock – saying ‘No’ less than three years ago. If you vote for me on 8th June, I will stand up for the decision we made to keep Scotland part of the United Kingdom.

“Only a vote for the Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party can beat the SNP in this constituency, but this can only happen with your support.

“If you don’t always vote Scottish Conservative, or even if you never have but just want to beat the SNP on 8th June, please lend me your vote on this occasion.”