Campaigners take pension fight to Holyrood

Jeane Freeman, MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley has strongly criticised the UK Government for its failure to act on the hardship it is causing to women born in the 1950s.

WASPI are campaigning for women born in the 1950s to be given money equivalent to the amount they would have received if they’d have qualified for their state pension at the age of 60. It argues that women born in the 1950s should get the payment in recognition of the fact they were not given enough warning and therefore time to prepare for changes to their state pension age.

Meeting with WASPI campaigners at the Scottish Parliament this week, Ms Freeman said: “The women who are caught up in this mess grew up, as I did, believing that they had a two-way deal with the UK Government. They have been badly let down.

“I have no problem with equalising the pension age between men and women but the Tory Government’s failure to rectify this is not about pension-age equalisation or fairness. It is entirely about saving money and saving money on the backs of women who have worked hard all their lives, paid their taxes and national insurance and now have had their retirement plans shattered. WASPI women are paying for the proliferation of riches for the few and the mad ‘casino’ gambling of minimally regulated banks that successive Tory and Labour Governments foisted on us.

“But the women are not powerless. They have found their voice and, like women everywhere, they are organised and organising. For that, the WASPI movement is to be congratulated.

”It is time for the UK Government to listen to these women and redress this injustice.”

For more information about WASPI see their website; www.WASPI.co.uk