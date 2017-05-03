Carrick goes to the polls

The Scottish Local Government – or council elections – take place on Thursday 4 May 2017.

The elections give you the chance to have your say on the councillors you want to represent you and your community on South Ayrshire Council.

The council is responsible for a wide variety of local services that impact on the everyday lives of people across South Ayrshire.

Three councillors will be elected in both Ward 7 Maybole, North Carrick & Coylton and Ward 8 Girvan & South Carrick. Candidates are; Ward 7: Maybole, North Carrick and Coylton; Iain Campbell, Scottish Conservative; Brian Connolly, Independent; Catriona Deliveli, Scottish Labour Party; William Grant, Scottish National Party (SNP); Gordon McFadzean, Independent

Ward 8: Girvan and South Carrick; Alec Clark, Independent; Karen Clark-McCartney, Independent; Ian Fitzsimmons, Scottish Conservative; Peter Henderson, Scottish National Party (SNP); Owen Martin, Scottish Labour; Gavin Scott, Independent