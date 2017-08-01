Council pledges to help communities

Councillors have pledged a commitment to work with South Ayrshire communities in a bid to help transform lives during a visit to Girvan.

The plea was made by four councillors during a recent visit to Girvan’s newly opened Quay Zone leisure and community centre.

The £6m Knockcushan Street facility, run by South Carrick Community Leisure on behalf of the community and in partnership with South Ayrshire Council, opened in April.

That opening marked the next step in the regeneration of the harbour area and of the town.

Councillors Brian McGinley, William Grant, Alec Clark and Brian Connolly reaffirmed their commitment to working with communities which is set out in the administration’s partnership working agreement.

During their visit to the centre, the current free lunches scheme during the schools’ summer holidays, was also commended.

As the town has one of the highest levels of poverty in South Ayrshire, more than 300 free lunches per week are currently being given to children and young people in the area. The project is being run in conjunction with Girvan Youth Trust, Glendoune Community Association and Girvan Town Team.

Councillor Alec Clark, chair of South Ayrshire Council’s service and performance panel, said: “I’m very proud to welcome my colleagues to this wonderful new centre, which is transforming lives right across the South Carrick area, and is an exemplar of what can happen when the council and community work together for the benefit of local people.

“The type of bold and ambitious thinking that delivered this exciting project is exactly what we want to unleash in towns and villages right across South Ayrshire.

“That will help give people more choices and more chances and that will be at the heart of our governance programme moving forward.

“Ultimately – just as the Quay Zone and the free lunches programme are doing right here in Girvan – it’s about making life better and, collectively, that’s what we’re working to deliver.”

Councillor Brian McGinley, depute leader of the council, said: “The Quay Zone and the free lunches programme are just two examples of the quality services being provided across the length and breadth of South Ayrshire on a daily basis that tackle real issues and make a difference for our people, including some of the most in need.”

Maybole councillor and chair of the council’s regulatory panel, Brian Connolly, added: “Vibrant communities – whether in our busy towns or our most remote villages – are at the heart of what we want to achieve across South Ayrshire.

“We all have a vested interest in every part of South Ayrshire being a success and achieving the economic and social aspirations we have for the next five years.

“It’s all about people delivering for people and that’s what we are working to do, day in and day out. The passion and determination are there – we just need to make it happen.”