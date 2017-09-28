Council to sell off surplus land and buildings

Land and buildings assessed as surplus to requirements by South Ayrshire Council are to be sold in order to reduce the cost burden on the local authority.

These include the building currently housing Age Concern in Girvan, which Age Concern has expressed an interest in buying.

A local community group has also expressed an interest in the pavilion and tennis courts in Ballantrae.

Other assets include the site of the former Dailly Primary and flats and industrial units in Maybole.

Councillors on the Leadership Panel agreed at a meeting earlier this month to dispose of the assets identified for sale by various means including auction.

The property at 2 Duff Street, Girvan is currently leased to Age Concern which has expressed an interest in acquiring the property. An interest has been expressed by a community group in Ballantrae to purchase the pavilion and tennis courts. The council is entering into negotiations regarding the sale of these assets.

Interest has also been expressed by a number of home owners regarding purchasing land at Gregg Place, Girvan to extend their garden ground.

A report to councillors stated: “A number of Council owned land and buildings assets have been identified by the Estates team as being unproductive in the sense that that they do not contribute to the Council’s strategic objectives or Service requirements, they generate little or no income for the Council and have no long term development potential.

“The majority of the land and buildings are currently vacant.

“There is a requirement to rationalise the Council’s land and buildings portfolio and contribute towards the identification of efficiency savings in future years. The disposal of assets will generate a capital receipt and reduce annual running costs therefore contributing financial savings to the council.”

Land and buildings in the report include:

Pavilion and tennis courts, Ballantrae, indicitave value £1,000, Negotiation with Community Group

Former Public convenience, Colmonell, value £1,000, market sale

Site of former Dailly Primary, value £15,000, affordable housing

22 Dalrymple Street, Girvan, Shop, value £10,000, Market Sale

2 Duff Street, Girvan, Day care centre, value £10,000, negotiation with tenant – Age Concern

Land at Gregg Place, Girvan, Vacant land, value £1,000, negotiation with adjoining house owners

Former Traveller’s site, Girvan, vacant land, value £10,000, Market Sale

Land adjacent to Straid cottages, Lendalfoot, House plot, value £1,000, Market sale

29 High Street, Maybole, 3 Flats, value £60,000, Market sale

4-10 Society Street, Maybole, Industrial Units, value £30,000, Market sale