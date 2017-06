The verification stage of the General election count at the Citadel in Ayr has just been completed.

All four Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock candidates have arrived at the count ahead of the declaration.

Standing in the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat are:

Bill Grant, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Callum David Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Carol Ann Mochan, Scottish Labour Party

Corri Wilson, Scottish National Party (SNP)