Decision day for community group funding

People in Girvan and the surrounding villages are being encouraged to show their support for local community groups by voting on their favourites.

The latest South Carrick Decision Day will be held on Saturday, 28 October at Girvan Academy.

The event is part of a new way to encourage people to get actively involved in local decision making known as ‘Participatory Budgeting’. Building on the success of recent community decision days, this latest event will see 34 groups make their case for community projects to local people who are being invited to vote on their favourites.

For the first time, the day is being split into two halves. In the morning, between 10am and 12:00pm, 24 groups will present their ideas from stalls in a marketplace style, with people able to drop-in at any time to cast their votes. In the afternoon session, between 1:45 and 3pm, 10 groups will pitch to an audience from the stage, with votes cast by electronic ballot (people will need to register between 1pm and 1:45 to be able to vote).

Up to £61,000 is available to groups at the event. £21,000 is available in the morning session, with upper bids of £3,000. In the afternoon, groups will be pitching for a share of £40,000, with available grants ranging from £5,000 to £10,000.

Voting is open to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or studies in Ballantrae, Barr, Barrhill, Colmonell, Dailly, Girvan, Lendalfoot, Pinmore, and Pinwherry, aged 12+.

The money is being made available from South Ayrshire Council and the South Ayrshire Health and Social Care Partnership

The ‘Decision Day’ event takes place at the Girvan Academy on Saturday 28 October between 10am and 3pm, with separate sessions in the morning and afternoon. For more information call Lorraine McKenzie 01292 559 394 or email at Lorraine.McKenzie@south-ayrshire.gov.uk