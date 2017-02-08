Election days across Carrick

Community Council By-Elections are taking place across South Ayrshire — this is your chance to influence decision makers locally and at a national level.

Community Councils are voluntary and set up and run by residents to represent their local area. Working with decision makers such politicians, Community Councils are well placed to change their communities for the better.

Members of a Community Council are elected for three years and a By–Election takes place in years two and three to fill any vacancies.

Community Councils across South Ayrshire have vacancies, so if you are 18 or over and are resident in one of the Community Council areas with a vacancy, you can become a candidate.

Councillor Bill McIntosh, Leader South Ayrshire Council said: “If you are passionate about where you live, this is a golden opportunity to help change your community for the better.

“Together with like-minded people you can make your voice heard on important topics such as transportation, education and housing.

“Get involved, become a Community Councillor and help make a difference.”

Nomination forms and more information can be found by clicking on ‘elections’ at: www.south-ayrshire.gov.uk/community-councils/ you can also check which Community Council covers where you stay.

Completed nomination forms should be returned to: Returning Officer, Community Council Elections, South Ayrshire Council, County Buildings, Wellington Square, AYR KA7 1DR.

Nomination forms must be returned by Midnight on Thursday 23 February 2017.

Ballot papers would be issued in March 2017 to residents in any Community Council area which receives more nominations than there are vacancies.

For more information, please contact Karen Monaghan on 01292-612042 or Marie Welsh 01292-612622

Community Council vacancies include:

Alloway and Doonfoot (3 vacancies Alloway) (3 vacancies Doonfoot); Ballantrae (3 vacancies); Colmonell and Lendalfoot (4 vacancies); Crosshill, Straiton and Kirkmichael (1 vacancy); Dailly (3 vacancies); Dundonald (2 vacancies); Dunure (4 vacancies); Fort, Seafield and Wallacetown (1 vacancy Seafield) (4 vacancies Wallacetown); Girvan and District (2 vacancies); Kirkoswald, Maidens and Turnberry (3 vacancies); Loans (4 vacancies); Maybole (4 vacancies); Minishant (1 vacancy); Mossblown and St Quivox (2 vacancies); Newton and Heathfield (4 vacancies); Pinwherry and Pinmore (2 vacancies); Prestwick North (6 vacancies); Troon (2 vacancies)