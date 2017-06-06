First Minister joins Carrick candidate on election trail

Local SNP candidate in the General Election, Corri Wilson, was joined on the election trail for the last Saturday before the polls open by the leader of the SNP, Nicola Sturgeon.

The pair visited the Unity Grill, a new restaurant aiming to tackle food poverty with dignity in Ayr, with 100 per cent of profits being used to challenge food poverty.

The social restaurant is getting ready to open to the public, and Ms Sturgeon and Ms Wilson discussed the concept with the team behind the scheme, along with issues around food poverty, before trying their hand at up-cycling wooden pallets, which form part of the décor of the new eatery.

Speaking after the visit Corri Wilson said: “We live in one of the richest countries in the world and yet, while the Tories help the rich to get richer, ordinary hard-working people are unable to feed themselves and their families. People should make no mistake – food poverty in the UK is a direct result of Tory policies. They chose to do this.

“I have worked closely with foodbanks in Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock and have been delighted to offer projects like the Unity Grill my support. It is a testament to the spirit of people across this constituency who are trying fresh, innovative ways to improve their communities and do the right thing for people in need.

“What angers me most is that these kinds of projects are needed in the first place. I refuse to stand by while more and more people, including thousands of children, are pushed below the poverty line, here in Ayrshire and across the country.

“My SNP colleagues and I have been fighting day in and day out in Westminster to stop the cuts which have been imposed by the Tories, with no opposition from the shambolic and divided Labour Party. It is only the SNP who have been standing up to the Tories in London, and it is only the SNP who will continue to do so.

“If people want more cuts, more misery, and more hunger, they should vote Tory. If people want uncertainty, weakness and disarray they should vote Labour. If they want a fairer society that treats everyone with dignity and humanity, they should vote for the SNP, who will always stand up for what is right and for the people of Scotland.”

Nicola Sturgeon, leader of the SNP, said: “The Tories’ austerity agenda has failed on every count – not only has it choked off the economic recovery but the years of underinvestment have put huge pressure on public services across the UK.

“We simply can’t go on with more of the same, but that is exactly what the Tories are planning to do – and this snap election has presented golden opportunity for voters across Scotland to say enough is enough.

“There is a very clear choice on Thursday – you can either vote for a party which is committed to continuing its failed cuts agenda, or you can vote for the SNP and demand that Tory austerity is consigned to the dustbin.

“Any Tory MPs elected in Scotland will simply rubber-stamp whatever cuts the Tory government demands – and voting for the weak Labour Party in Scotland risks letting Tory MPs in by the back door.

“Now more than ever, it is vital that we have strong SNP voices standing up for Scotland.”