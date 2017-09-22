Free lunches for kids’ holiday sports continues in October break

A project which saw hundreds of youngsters take part in sports activities with lunches provided is to be extended in the October break.

Children in Girvan are set to benefit from the programme of healthy activities, with lunches provided, following a successful summer pilot. South Ayrshire Council has agreed to continue the programme for the October school break, ahead of a possible extension in summer 2018.

More than 7500 healthy lunches were served up at activities taking place during a six-week period in summer 2017.

The South Ayrshire Council pilot project was run in partnership with Lochside Mission, Glendoune Community Association, Girvan Youth Trust, Voluntary Action South Ayrshire, and Ayrshire Housing.

A second programme has now been approved that will see food prepared by the council and delivered in the pilot areas to partners running activities. The scheme, running between Monday 16 and Friday 20 October, is expected to cost around £1200.

Councillor Douglas Campbell, Leader of South Ayrshire Council, said, “The feedback we had following the popular summer pilot was extremely positive. We’re committed to helping families during the holidays and this latest programme is a great example of responding to an identified need in our community, and is one which I’m sure will be warmly welcomed.”