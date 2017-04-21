Have your say at the hustings

The local council elections came alive last week with a hustings debate organised by Ballantrae Community Council.

All six candidates for the Girvan and South Carrick ward 8 attended the meeting where issues such as transport, the state of local roads and community halls led the agenda.

Alec Clark, Independent; Karen Clark-McCartney, Independent; Ian Fitzsimmons, Scottish Conservative and Unionist; Peter Henderson, Scottish National Party (SNP); Owen Martin, Scottish Labour Party and Gavin Scott, Independent, all answered questions from the public at the event.

There is another opportunity to hear from the candidates at a Girvan Hustings.

The hustings will give voters in Girvan a chance to ask questions on local government issues to the candidates in ward 8. The event will take place at Girvan Academy on Friday April 28, doors open at 6.30pm with the hsutings starting at 7pm. A total of 45 candidates will contest the South Ayrshire Council election on Thursday, May 4.