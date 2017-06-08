Make your vote count in the General Election

If you haven’t voted already in the General Election there’s still time with polling stations across South Ayrshire open until 10pm today (Thursday, June 8).
The election gives you the chance to have your say on the Members of Parliament (MPs) you want to represent you at Westminster.
The role of the MPs representing Scotland in the House of Commons at Westminster is to represent constituents on reserved matters - matters that are governed by Westminster and not the Scottish Government. These include defence, foreign affairs, national security and employment.
Standing in the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat are:
Bill Grant, Scottish Conservative and Unionist
Callum David Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats
Carol Ann Mochan, Scottish Labour Party
Corri Wilson, Scottish National Party (SNP)
Polling stations in the Carrick area of South Ayrshire are located at;
Minishant Primary, Merrick Crescent, Minishant
Kennedy Hall, Seaview, Dunure
Carrick Centre, Culzean Road, Maybole - Voters in streets commencing with ACADEMY QUADRANT to KIRKOSWALD ROAD inclusive. Voters in streets commencing with LADYCROSS PLACE TO WHITEFAULTS QUADRANT and those listed under ‘other electors’.
Maybole Town Hall, High Street, Maybole - Voters in streets commencing with S708 ABBOT STREET to HIGH STREET
HUTCHISON STREET to WHITEHALL COURT
Crosshill Community Education Centre, Kirkmichael Road, Crosshill
McCosh Hall, Patna Road, Kirkmichael
McCandlish Hall, Main Street, Straiton
Dailly Community Education Centre, Main Street, Dailly
Girvan North Parish, Montgomerie Street, Girvan -
Girvan South Parish, Duncan Street, Girvan - Voters in ARDMILLAN and ARDWELL and in GIRVAN in streets commencing with ARRAN COURT to PIEDMONT ROAD inclusive. Voters in streets commencing with PIEDMONT SQUARE to WOODLAND inclusive and in LENDALFOOT
Lendalfoot Hall, Lendalfoot
Barr Community Education Centre, Stinchar Road, Barr
Barrhill Community Education Centre, Main Street, Barrhill
Colmonell Community Education Centre, Main Street, Colmonell
Ballantrae Community Education Centre
Sacred Heart RC Church Hall, Henrietta Street, Girvan
Maidens Bowling Club, Harbour Road, Maidens
Richmond Hall, Main Street, Kirkoswald
Dalrymple Primary, Hill View, Dalrymple