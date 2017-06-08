Make your vote count in the General Election

If you haven’t voted already in the General Election there’s still time with polling stations across South Ayrshire open until 10pm today (Thursday, June 8).

The election gives you the chance to have your say on the Members of Parliament (MPs) you want to represent you at Westminster.

The role of the MPs representing Scotland in the House of Commons at Westminster is to represent constituents on reserved matters - matters that are governed by Westminster and not the Scottish Government. These include defence, foreign affairs, national security and employment.

Standing in the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat are:

Bill Grant, Scottish Conservative and Unionist

Callum David Leslie, Scottish Liberal Democrats

Carol Ann Mochan, Scottish Labour Party

Corri Wilson, Scottish National Party (SNP)

Polling stations in the Carrick area of South Ayrshire are located at;

Minishant Primary, Merrick Crescent, Minishant

Kennedy Hall, Seaview, Dunure

Carrick Centre, Culzean Road, Maybole - Voters in streets commencing with ACADEMY QUADRANT to KIRKOSWALD ROAD inclusive. Voters in streets commencing with LADYCROSS PLACE TO WHITEFAULTS QUADRANT and those listed under ‘other electors’.

Maybole Town Hall, High Street, Maybole - Voters in streets commencing with S708 ABBOT STREET to HIGH STREET

HUTCHISON STREET to WHITEHALL COURT

Crosshill Community Education Centre, Kirkmichael Road, Crosshill

McCosh Hall, Patna Road, Kirkmichael

McCandlish Hall, Main Street, Straiton

Dailly Community Education Centre, Main Street, Dailly

Girvan North Parish, Montgomerie Street, Girvan -

Girvan South Parish, Duncan Street, Girvan - Voters in ARDMILLAN and ARDWELL and in GIRVAN in streets commencing with ARRAN COURT to PIEDMONT ROAD inclusive. Voters in streets commencing with PIEDMONT SQUARE to WOODLAND inclusive and in LENDALFOOT

Lendalfoot Hall, Lendalfoot

Barr Community Education Centre, Stinchar Road, Barr

Barrhill Community Education Centre, Main Street, Barrhill

Colmonell Community Education Centre, Main Street, Colmonell

Ballantrae Community Education Centre

Sacred Heart RC Church Hall, Henrietta Street, Girvan

Maidens Bowling Club, Harbour Road, Maidens

Richmond Hall, Main Street, Kirkoswald

Dalrymple Primary, Hill View, Dalrymple