More cash for community choices funds in Carrick

Over 140,000 has been granted to groups in Carrick to increase the numbers of people involved in making decisions about investment in their local areas.

The fund, which targets deprived communities, received 91 applications with 16 successful community organisations and 17 successful councils.

Girvan Youth Trust – take 2 South Carrick was granted £26,899, North Carrick Community Benefit Company – PAR2 £64,861 and South Ayrshire Council – Ayr North and Girvan Decides and We Said, We Did - £50,000.

Local Government and Housing Minister Kevin Stewart said: “What is so important about the Community Choices Fund is that it puts decisions about how we invest in communities into the hands of the people who live and work in them. Each of these projects is about making people more equal and improving their lives, for the communities themselves to lay out exactly how that should be done. Since 2014, £4.7m has been invested through the Community Choices Fund. Last year it helped support more than 1,300 local projects selected through a vote by the local community.”