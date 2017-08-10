New MP gearing up for Ayrshire tour

New Carrick Conservative MP Bill Grant is about to go on tour - across the length and breadth of his Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock constituency.
And he will be at a village hall or community centre near you very soon.
Bill said: “It was a huge honour and a humbling experience to be elected, and I aim to be an accessible MP.
“My office is now up and running in Ayr, but I want to get around the whole constituency when I’m not at Westminster.
“It’s probably obvious to most by now that I’m a people person, and I love the direct contact with folk.
“Leaflets giving details of the surgery will soon be posted through the doors of houses.”
No appointment is needed for the list of advice surgeries here. If you can’t make these, you can contact Bill in a number of other ways.
His constituency office is at 6 Alloway Place, Ayr KA7 2AA. Telephone: (01292) 848102.
Constituents can also email him on bill.grant.mp@parliament.uk or message him on his Facebook page: Bill Grant MP
The tour:
Thursday, August 17
Ballantrae Public Hall - 10 to 10.30am
Colmonell Village Hall - 10.45 to 11.15am
Barrhill Memorial Hall - 11.45am to 12.15pm
Girvan Community Centre - 2 to 3pm
Barr Village Hall - 3.30 to 4pm
Dailly Community Centre - 4.30 to 5pm
Friday, August 18
Maidens Bowling Club - 10 to 10.30am
Dunure Kennedy Hall - 11 to 11.30am
Maybole Carrick Centre - noon to 1pm
Crosshill Community Centre- 2 to 2.30pm
Dalrymple Community Wing - 3 to 3.30pm
Patna Church Hall 4 to 4.30pm
Monday, August 21
Dalmellington Community Centre - 10 to 10.30am
New Cumnock Town Hall - 11 to 11.30am
Cumnock Barrhill Centre - noon to 1pm
Ochiltree Church Hall - 2 to 2.30pm
Drongan Community Centre - 3 to 30pm
Coylton Memorial Hall- 4 to 4.30pm
