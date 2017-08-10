New MP gearing up for Ayrshire tour

New Carrick Conservative MP Bill Grant is about to go on tour - across the length and breadth of his Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock constituency.

And he will be at a village hall or community centre near you very soon.

Bill said: “It was a huge honour and a humbling experience to be elected, and I aim to be an accessible MP.

“My office is now up and running in Ayr, but I want to get around the whole constituency when I’m not at Westminster.

“It’s probably obvious to most by now that I’m a people person, and I love the direct contact with folk.

“Leaflets giving details of the surgery will soon be posted through the doors of houses.”

No appointment is needed for the list of advice surgeries here. If you can’t make these, you can contact Bill in a number of other ways.

His constituency office is at 6 Alloway Place, Ayr KA7 2AA. Telephone: (01292) 848102.

Constituents can also email him on bill.grant.mp@parliament.uk or message him on his Facebook page: Bill Grant MP

The tour:

Thursday, August 17

Ballantrae Public Hall - 10 to 10.30am

Colmonell Village Hall - 10.45 to 11.15am

Barrhill Memorial Hall - 11.45am to 12.15pm

Girvan Community Centre - 2 to 3pm

Barr Village Hall - 3.30 to 4pm

Dailly Community Centre - 4.30 to 5pm

Friday, August 18

Maidens Bowling Club - 10 to 10.30am

Dunure Kennedy Hall - 11 to 11.30am

Maybole Carrick Centre - noon to 1pm

Crosshill Community Centre- 2 to 2.30pm

Dalrymple Community Wing - 3 to 3.30pm

Patna Church Hall 4 to 4.30pm

Monday, August 21

Dalmellington Community Centre - 10 to 10.30am

New Cumnock Town Hall - 11 to 11.30am

Cumnock Barrhill Centre - noon to 1pm

Ochiltree Church Hall - 2 to 2.30pm

Drongan Community Centre - 3 to 30pm

Coylton Memorial Hall- 4 to 4.30pm