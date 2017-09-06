New office for Carrick MP

Bill Grant MP didn’t need a spin doctor at the opening of his new constituency office at 6 Alloway Place in Ayr. For it was legendary medic Dr John McClure MBE who did the honours.

Retired consultant paediatrician Dr McClure was the face of Ayr’s former Seafield Hospital for a generation. He told the MP: “I’d like to quote Sir Isaac Newton’s inscription on the milled edge of the £2 coin: “If I have seen further it is by standing on the shoulders of giants’.”

The MP holds regular advice surgeries for constituents. For an appointment telephone 01292 848102.