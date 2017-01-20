Pinpoint priorities to help plan future

People in South Ayrshire are being urged to pinpoint priority areas in their local communities to help shape planning for the coming decade.

The Council is using an award winning approach to make it easy for people to highlight issues on an interactive map.

The move comes as part of a consultation for the new Local Development Plan (LDP), a document that will act as a guide for the next 5-10 years, including information on where developments should and should not take place.

The LDP will cover all land uses, including: housing, transport, business and industry, tourism, coastal development and protection, green belt, renewable energy, office development, waste, and woodland.

Building on the success of the Councils’ award winning interactive Local Development Plan, people are being asked to either click on a map to highlight local issues or to submit comments on areas they would like to be considered.

Councillor Bill Grant, South Ayrshire Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, Tourism & Leisure said, “This is a great opportunity for people to get involved in helping to shape the type of community they want to see develop in future.

“We’ve held a number of events in recent months and we’re now building on that momentum through our interactive map, which lets people highlight their own priority issues.

“That could be new houses, the re-use of vacant or derelict land, or more generally the types of developments you want to see come forward in towns, villages and the countryside.

“I’d urge anyone with an interest in their local community to take the time to get involved and let us know your thoughts.”

Comments can be made until Friday, 10 February. If you would like further information contact Adrian Browne: Adrian.Browne@south-ayrshire.gov.uk or 01292 616 324, or James Hall: James.Hall@south-ayrshire.gov.uk 01292 616 303.