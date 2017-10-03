Show support for groups

People in Ayr North and the surrounding villages are being encouraged to show their support for local community groups by voting on their favourites. The latest Ayr North decision day will be held on Saturday 7 October at the new Ayr Academy.

The event is part of a new way to encourage people to get actively involved in local decision making known as ‘Participatory Budgeting’. Building on the success of recent community funding decision days, this latest event will see 30 groups display ideas for community projects to local people who are being invited to vote to award funding.

Up to £45,000 is available at the event and groups can be funded up to £1,000 for use in local projects, up to £5,000 for projects that benefit the wider community, and one award of up to £10,000 for a project to address social isolation. Voting is open to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or studies in Ayr North Harbour, Wallacetown, Newton South, Dalmilling, Craigie, Lochside, Braehead, Whitletts, Annbank, Mossblown, and Tarbolton, aged 10+.

The money is being made available from South Ayrshire Council. The ‘Decision Day’ event takes place at the new Ayr Academy on Saturday 7 October between 10am and 12noon. People looking to take part will have to register before the event. For more information call Brian McQuillian 01292 559 421 or email at brian.mcquillan@south-ayrshire.gov.uk