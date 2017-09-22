Show your support at North Carrick decision day

People in Maybole and the surrounding area are being encouraged to show their support for local community groups by voting on their favourites. The latest North Carrick decision day will be held on Saturday 30 September at Maybole Town Hall.

The event is part of a new way to encourage people to get actively involved in local decision making known as ‘Participatory Budgeting’. Building on the success of recent community funding decision days, this latest ‘marketplace event’ will see 26 groups display ideas for community projects to local people who are being invited to drop-in to award funding.

Up to £20,000 is available at the event and groups can be funded up to £2,000 for use in local projects. Voting is open to anyone who lives, works, volunteers or studies in Maybole, Fisherton, Dunure, Maidens, Kirkoswald, Turnberry, Minishant, Kirkmichael, Crosshill, and Straiton, aged 12+.

The money is being made available from South Ayrshire Council. The ‘Decision Day’ event takes place at Maybole Town Hall on Saturday 30 September 10am-12pm. For more information email Lorraine.McKenzie@south-ayrshire.gov.uk