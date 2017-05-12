SNP’s Corri Wilson launches election campaign

Corri Wilson has formally launched her re-election campaign for the Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock seat in the general election.

Ms Wilson, who is standing as the SNP candidate for the area she represented at Westminster since 2015, kick started her campaign by warning that any Tory MP elected next month will simply be a ‘standard bearer for more Tory cuts’.

Speaking at a rally of supporters outside County Buildings, Ms Wilson said: “I know first-hand how important it is to have a strong voice to stand up for this area, to stand up for Scotland, and to stand up to the Tories at Westminster. Now more than ever that strong voice matters for the people of Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock.

“The Labour Party have failed to provide any real opposition to the austerity driven policies of the Conservatives, and here in South Ayrshire they have propped up a Tory-led administration that has cut vital funding and services while their SNP counterparts in North and East Ayrshire have invested in their town centres and their infrastructure.

“This election has been called in the narrow interests of a Conservative Party looking to crush all opposition to their heartless treatment of the most vulnerable, and their relentless drive towards the hardest Brexit imaginable. They want to deprive young people of opportunities, they want to hammer working families, and they want to put more of a burden on households with punitive policies like the Bedroom Tax. We have seen the damage they have done with a small majority, let’s not let them inflict even more damage by electing a MP here who will be little more than a standard bearer for more Tory cuts.

“Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock needs an MP who will fight for them, not an MP who will prop up a right-wing Tory Government, and not an MP who represents a party too busy fighting with itself to fight for anyone else. In 2015 I pledged to put the people of this constituency first.

“This area needs investment, not austerity and it needs opportunities, not sanctions. Only by voting SNP can people make their priorities the priorities at Westminster.”

Jeane Freeman, SNP MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley, said: “Corri has fought hard in this area on issues such as bank closures and protecting jobs. I’ll keep campaigning for her to be re-elected and I look forward to continuing to work with her after 8 June.”