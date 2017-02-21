Young people and community groups are Carrick decision day winners

Thirty-five community groups are celebrating after landing fresh funding to help support their work. More than 200 people turned out to take part in the ‘South Carrick Decides’ event in Girvan, which encourages people to get actively involved in local decision making.

A fund of up to £38,000 was available at the event at Girvan Academy on Saturday 18 February, with £20,000 available for projects dealing specifically with children and young people, and a further £18,000 for general community groups in the South Carrick Area. The day was organised in partnership with the Girvan Youth Trust.

35 groups were successful in securing fresh funds on the day

Community groups pitched to an audience of local people about their proposal with the audience, voting to decide which groups received funding.

Among the successful projects were:

Costs covered for people with cancer travelling from Girvan to Glasgow for treatment; help to set up a new ‘Fair Monday’ festival in July 2018; better broadband services for people using Barr Community Store; a three week expedition to Malawi for 14 young people from Girvan Academy; hire a music therapy specialist for Invergarven School; and new sports equipment for Ballantrae Youth Club.

The event is part of a new way to encourage people to get actively involved in local decision making known as ‘Participatory Budgeting’. South Ayrshire Council and the Girvan and South Carrick Villages Locality Planning Group invited people from Girvan, Dailly, Barr, Colmonell, Lendalfoot, Ballantrae, Barrhill Pinwherry & Pinmore to get involved, with anyone over the age of eight eligible to take part in the electronic vote.

People registered to vote and chose their favourite groups

Councillor Bill McIntosh, Leader of South Ayrshire Council said the event had been a great success, “It’s encouraging to see the decision days being so warmly supported, with more than 300 people having turned out to the South Carrick events in the last year to give their backing to their favourite local projects.

“The range of groups benefitting shows that there’s strong demand for small grants that nonetheless help to make a big difference to the valuable work of community groups across South Ayrshire.

“We’re committed to working with our communities to make life better I’m confident that the participatory budget approach will continue to deliver real benefits to our towns and villages, as the process evolves in future.”

Funding allocations

South Carrick Decides 18th February 2017

Pot 1: £18,000 9k from South Ayrshire Council, match funded by Scottish Government

Age Concern Girvan got £1000 to refurbish the hall to create a more welcoming, relaxing environment for members.

Ayrshire Cancer Support got £1000 to help cover the cost of transport to take patients from the Girvan area to the Beatson Hospital in Glasgow.

Barr Community Stores got £859 to install a broadband service in the village community store, including rental costs for a year, a games console, plus some games suitable for children and young people.

Barrhill Memorial Hall Community Association got £1000 to help pay for the running costs of the hall.

Carrick Community Chest, Heart and Stroke Group got £400 to purchase armchair curling equipment and various craft materials. The grant would also cover the cost of a trip to a Garden Centre and the Falkirk Wheel.

Fair Monday got £1000 to establish a festival in Girvan in July 2018 with local community engagement, participatory & volunteer programmes, local artistic input and employment, mentoring & training opportunities.

Friends of Hillcrest got £800 to provide weekly, hour long music sessions of musical memories for residents suffering from dementia.

Girvan & District Entertainment & Attractions Association got £1000 to help fund a week long collection of community events which consist of a community fun day, bingo night, car treasure hunt, pet show and senior citizens party.

Girvan Community Garden got £1000 to provide free family entertainment for all the families that attend the Community Garden over the Folk Festival weekend 28-30 April.

Girvan Traditional Folk Festival got £1000 to stage pre-festival events in one or more of the South Carrick villages as an outreach element of the main festival. Also to provide transport to enable people from the rural areas to attend the festival in Girvan.

Glendoune Community Association got £1000 to decorate and purchase some new furniture and fittings for the community centre to make the building look more attractive and in turn attract new groups and increase useage.

Letterbox got £685 to run health workshops and information sessions for young people on a wide range of health topics.

Local Art Group got £500 to purchase materials for the group and to allow the activity to keep functioning. Members benefit greatly by attending the group and it helps their mental health.

Lowland Gathering Athletics got £885 to help fund an event that promotes grass roots athletics and encourages health and wellbeing across age groups in the local area.

Musical Memories got £1000. This project is a unique idea which proves that music is the one thing Dementia cannot destroy. Funding will enable the group to purchase equipment which will be used to provide the service users with a meaningful list of tunes unique to each individual.

Nursery Court Day Care User Group got £640 to purchase two poppy wall murals for the entrance hallway. This will have a bright welcoming effect for all 118 service users and evoke happy memories of holidays and the countryside, providing a calming, therapeutic environment for those with dementia.

South Carrick Club Diamonds got £1000 to allow the committee to continue to employ highly qualified instructors for the exercise classes which are run to improve the agility, strength and balance as well as general well-being of the members.

South Carrick Community Leisure got £1000 to purchase a floor cleaner and polisher to keep the floors of the centre clean and shining.

Speech and Language Therapy got £1000 to buy an iPad and apps to be used during therapy sessions with children with a range of speech, language and communication needs.

The BRICC Club got £1000 to help towards the cost of transporting members to and from the club. The grant would also help towards an annual outing.

Girvan Town Team in partnership with Tartan Jigsaw (received partial funding) got £230 to organise local creative workshops and master classes with cultural, 3D interactive designers and producers of virtual and augmented reality experiences.

Pot 2: £20,000 ‘2 Kare for South Carrick’ 20k from Scottish Government Community Choices Fund

Girvan Academy Malawi 2017 Expedition got £1400 to run a three week expedition to take 14 young people from Girvan to Malawi to do charitable work in schools in and around Lilongwe, teaching playing sports and helping to do restoration jobs.

S2 and S3 Club Girvan Youth Trust got £1380 to go on two trips and also buy games for the consoles and new pool cues to participate in competitions.

Sacred Heart Primary School got £2000 to enhance IT resources and pupils accessibility to modern technology by purchasing iPads and kindles

Ballantrae Scout Group got £1650 to attend Grampian Nights Camp in August where scouts will meet with other Scouts from around the world

Music Therapy—Invergarven got £2000 to hire a specialist music therapist to deliver music therapy to children in Invergarven school

Sacred Heart Parent Council got £1059 to purchase items that will help and encourage children to use their imaginations during break times

Girvan Primary Parent Council got £2000 to paint the playground area with some old fashioned street games hopscotch, draughts etc and to buy bikes to help with bike-ability.

Girvan Community Sports Hub got £1805 to fund the delivery of our sport-tastic programme for the summer 2017 for young people primary 6 to 18 years old on a weekly basis during the summer holidays

Ist Girvan Guides got £1760 to go to Dolphin house to help improve outdoor skills and improve self confidence

Ballantrae Youth Club got £832.00 to purchase new sports equipment and games which will provide opportunities for young people to take part in a range of activities.

3rd Ayrshire (1st Girvan) Scout Group got £2000 to offer activities to Beavers cubs and scouts which support the involvement of members who have additional support needs

1st Girvan Boys Brigade got £1500 to take the company section boys to camp for a weekend of adventure and excitement in addition to replace sports equipment and purchase new music equipment

S1 Youth Club got £150 to hold a neon night to celebrate young people’s achievements in learning new skills gaining awards and participating in new things

Girvan Bowling Club got £464 to buy larger bowls for our junior members to represent the club at Ayrshire and Scottish level as they develop their skills