Sad farewell for Ballantrae minister

A sad farewell for minister Stephen Ogston took place in Ballantrae Hall on Saturday 12th August.

There was a really enjoyable social evening with good food (The table was laden with cakes, biscuits, and sausage rolls prepared by some fabulous bakers), good company and good entertainment (Jannette Sloan and Andy Jones played an arrangement of tunes to get the evening going, with farewell speeches from Ballantrae Primary Headmistress Yvonne Templeton, Chair of Ballantrae Community Council Dr Mhairi McKenna, Treasurer Colin McNally and Jessie Brown on behalf of the Guild.

There was also a presentation by Claire Strain (Session Clerk). Stephen and Family received a painting by local artist Bob Travers of the “old” bridge. Stephen now takes a new charge at Glenluce Parish Church.