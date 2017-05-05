Spread a little kindness to support Mental Health Awareness Week

Members of the public are being urged to “spread a little kindness” to help mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

The national week runs from May 8 to 14 but it also coincides with the year-long 52 Weeks of Kindness campaign run by Breathing Space, Scotland’s mental health helpline.

Research shows that helping others has benefits to a person’s own mental and physical health as well as the mental health of others.

Now, the support helpline is encouraging people to get involved by carrying out random acts of kindness and help improve mental wellbeing within the local community.

Tony McLaren, Breathing Space National Coordinator said: “Whether it’s offering to take the bins out for your neighbours, letting someone in front of you in the shopping queue or passing along a good book you’ve read – all these little things can really brighten up someone’s day.

“If everyone carried out little acts of kindness within their local communities, then it would make for a much better world.

“Looking after our own mental health as well as that of friends, family and colleagues is extremely important and we’d encourage everyone to spread a little kindness and support the national campaign.”

Breathing Space is a confidential phoneline for anyone in Scotland feeling low, anxious or depressed. The service is open evenings and weekends on 0800 83 85 87.