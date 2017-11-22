Suport for teenage mental health charity

An Ayrshire charity that helps teenagers struggling with mental health issues has received a £5000 donation from South Ayrshire Council.

Provost Helen Moonie handed over the cheque to the Beautiful Inside & Out charity thanks to the help of bereaved families who have allowed metal implants to be recovered and then recycled after the cremation of a loved one at Masonhill Crematorium.

The council is a member of the UK Crematoria recycling metals scheme, which means that with the permission of the deceased person’s family, any left-over metals can be recycled and the money then used to help bereavement charities.

Beautiful Inside & Out was set up by Pauline Moriarty in 2013 following the suicide of her 13 year old daughter Jenna. The charity is there to help teenagers who may be struggling with mental health issues and also provides support for families who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Provost Moonie said: “I really admire the work that Pauline and her charity are undertaking to help vulnerable teenagers.

“One suicide is too many, particularly in young people who have so much to live for. Hopefully this donation will help others avoid the heartache that Pauline and her family have endured.”

Pauline Moriarty replied: “I am extremely grateful for this wonderful donation as it will help Beautiful Inside & Out promote positive feelings of self-worth.

“The funding will be used to provide support for troubled young people and bereaved families of suicide victims, through music therapy, play therapy, counselling and drop-in sessions.”