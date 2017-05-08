The search for the best tradesperson in Britain begins in Falkirk

The annual Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition organised by Screwfix, launches today (May 8).

The event is held to highlight and recognise the great job that plumbers, electricians, carpenters, builders and many more tradesmen and women do in the region.

By entering Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017, Tradespeople have the chance to be celebrated and rewarded for the outstanding work they deliver to customers by keeping homes and businesses in the area in tip-top condition.

This year’s winner not only gets to take home the coveted title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017 which will transform their business, but they also win a brand new £32,000 (OTR) Toyota PROACE or Hilux.

Screwfix will select the best tradespeople to face-off in regional heats. From there, 8 finalists from across the UK will head to Wembley for the national finale in July, where they will compete in front of an esteemed judging panel consisting of industry experts.

Last year, Richie Maxwell, a third-generation bricklayer from Tillicoultry, Scotland, walked away with the title after successfully beating six thousand entrants. He wowed judges with his determination to share his trade skills and his high-quality workmanship. As the first bricklayer to win the competition, he didn’t think he had a chance against other tradesmen. With bricklaying in his blood, his honesty, integrity and successful business structure stood out from other finalists in the fierce finale. He was able to take home the coveted title resulting in new customers and a packed diary for months ahead.

Richie adds: “Winning this competition has completely transformed my business and brought in more opportunities. There is nothing like Britain’s Top Tradesperson out there so it is great to get some well-deserved recognition and give my business the seal of approval it deserves. I would definitely encourage other tradespeople to enter, there’s nothing to lose and a lot to gain!”

The Britain’s Top Tradesperson Award is given to those tradespeople who can prove they excel in their trade. Whether you’ve just started your own company, taken a course to upgrade your skill-set, or have an engaging social media presence than you should apply. If you have completed a complex job for someone, or have run your business with customers in mind than this competition is for you. No matter the reason, you have until 4 June to apply for your chance to win.

Screwfix Marketing Director, Graham Smith, comments: “We continue to host this competition year after year to celebrate successful tradespeople from all across the UK that deliver quality work without gaining recognition they deserve. In the eighth year of this highly selective competition, tradespeople from all different trades meet up to share ideas and insights into the field and industry trends. We continue to get more quality applicants and we’re looking forward to meeting this year’s successful finalists. To reward the ongoing hard work and dedication to their trade, this year’s national winner will receive a new Toyota vehicle from the All New Toyota Hilux or All New Toyota PROACE ranges and the title of Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017.”

Entries are accepted until 4 June 2017, with regional finalists selected and facing off later that month. In July the finalists will compete at the national finale, with the overall winner being named Britain’s Top Tradesperson 2017.

To enter you can go into your local Screwfix store or go to screwfix.com/btt where you can also find further details of the competition.