Town set for splash of colour

One corner of Maybole is set to be awash with colour next weekend, as the Annual Flower Festival will be opened in St Oswald’s Church, Cargill Road, by the Gala King and Queen, Liam Grant and Abi Bailey, at 10.30am next Saturday, August 5.

It will carry on the good work which began last year, celebrating the town’s proud industrial history – although the 2017 event will bring the theme bang up to date,

By the organ, one of two remaining pipe organs in Maybole, the shoe and boot industry which was established when the home weaving industry failed

Marilyn Pope from St Oswald’s said: “Last year our congregation offered a Community Flower Festival at the start of the celebrations of Maybole 500 with the theme ‘Maybole’s Working History’.

“Displays depicted various trades and jobs done by local folk over the years, ranging from bootmaking to farming and weaving.

“This year, in partnership with the Maybole 500 Project, we have chosen a contemporary theme with a celebration of ‘Maybole Today in Flowers’.

“Various community groups will be showcasing what they offer our town through the floral displays, and we are looking forward to welcoming people to come and see this free event.”

Rev Andrew Baldock at the display last year which represented Farming and Blacksmithing

David Kiltie, of the Maybole 500 Project, told The Gazette: “We are happy to be able to work with the Flower Festival organisers this year.

“It is another opportunity for us to highlight the history and heritage of our town and I think the project funders – the Ayrshire Leader Programme, Heritage Lottery Fund, North Carrick Community Benefit Fund, South Ayrshire Council and the Ayrshire Youth Arts Network – will welcome this support for the Flower Festival which, in itself, is part of our heritage.”

Opening times for the Maybole Flower Festival are 10.30am to 4pm on Saturday, August 5 and 12.30pm to 5pm on Sunday, August 6.

Admission is free and tea/coffee/juice and home-bakes will be available in the church hall, costing £3 per adult and £1.50 per child.