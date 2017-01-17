£3.3 million for Maybole by pass

Funding of over £3 million has been included in the Scottish Government’s draft budget for this year.

Jeane Freeman, the SNP’s constituency MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley has welcomed the news that funding for the A77 Maybole Bypass is contained within the 2017/18 draft Budget statement confirming the Scottish Government’s commitment to this much needed improvement.

The Scottish Government will present its draft budget in the coming weeks in the Scottish Parliament to seek support for their plans from the other political parties.

If the budget is passed in its current state, 2017/18 will see Transport Scotland take forward work to finalise the specimen design, prepare tender documents and commence procurement of the main works contract with construction commencing in 2018/2019.

A budget provision of £3.3 million has been made to support this activity.

The bypass will help separate local traffic from traffic travelling further afield, including that to the port at Cairnryan.

Jeane Freeman MSP said: “This is excellent news and a very important and significant development for all the communities in the local area. Not only is this a commitment to improving road safety for local communities and road users, but this will also provide better journey time reliability for motorists and businesses along the full length of the A77.

“But what is critical now is that other political parties support our budget and this investment because if they don’t then Maybole could lose out.

“Understandably people are keen for this improvement to commence and this inclusion in the draft budget is a very important step, showing the importance of the project to the Scottish Government.”

The work is due to formally begin on August 15, 2018 and is due to be completed by February, 2020.

The bypass aims to relieve congestion in the town and improve safety and journey time reliability on the A77 trunk road.