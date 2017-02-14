A77 road closure goes ahead

A full road closure on the A77 in Carrick is to go ahead this weekend despite the protests of councillors.

Councillors Brian Connolly and Alec Clark say they have been contacted by locals expressing concern that the diversion routes are through unsuitable roads when roadworks close the A77.

Both councillors attended meetings with Transerv Scotland, who carry out the work on behalf of the Scottish Government, to ask that traffic signals and convoys be used instead of road closures.

There is to be a total closure of the A77 from 8pm on Friday, February 17 to 6am on Monday, February 20 between Doonholm Road and Turnberry with no through traffic permitted. Local access is permitted either side of the works, Turnberry to Maybole and Ayr to Minishant.

The diversion for southbound traffic is Doonholm Rd, Murdochs Loan, B7024 Alloway and northbound Greenfield Ave, A719.

Councillor Brian Connolly said: “Since they became responsible for the A77 there has been a series of road repairs within the region, in every case they have decided to close the A77 completely for a weekend.

“Local representatives are unanimous that these closures are not required and a real risk to the local communities and road users. Transerv appear to be carrying out the works in the easiest manner for them. The local economy has been particularly hard hit with villages from Minishant all the way down to Ballantrae affected by the road closures.”

A Scotland Transerv spokesperson said: “We fully understand and sympathise with frustrations regarding road closures and any decision to close roads is carefully considered, with safety being the overriding concern. Our initial proposal for the works at Drummellan was to work within traffic management and to keep the road open. However, this would have resulted in long delays and for a longer period of 10 days and nights. We have carried out an extensive consultation on the issue and the change was supported by Police Scotland.”