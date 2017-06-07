Ayrshire train services cancelled or delayed

Train services between Ayrshire and Glasgow have been cancelled or delayed after overhead lines were damaged near Cardonald.

Services between Paisley Gilmour Street and Glasgow Central are facing major disruption due to the damaged overhead lines.

Ayrshire services have been cancelled, delayed or are starting and terminating at Paisley Gilmour Street.

Commuters also faced a long waits for replacement bus services from Paisley into Glasgow.

There are buses between Glasgow Central and Paisley, and from Glasgow Central to Prestwick Airport and Ayr.

A spokesman for ScotRail said the disruption was expected until the end of today (Wednesday).

He added that commuters with a valid train ticket or smart card could use First Glasgow Bus services in both directions between Glasgow Central and Paisley Gilmour Street, and Glasgow Central and Paisley Canal.