Carrick MSP to meet Stagecoach

Carrick’s MSP is urging users of local bus services to get in touch about cuts and timetable changes proposed by operator Stagecoach.

Jeane Freeman, MSP for Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley will meet the Managing Director of Stagecoach West Scotland, Tom Bridge, on 30th June.

Ms Freeman sought the meeting on behalf of her constituents following Stagecoach’s announcement of major changes to their timetables throughout Ayrshire and which they intend to bring in from this August.

In Carrick there are timetable changes affecting the 58/60 between Ayr, Maybole and Girvan. The 60 service will no longer operate past Culzean Castle.

Jeane Freeman said: “These proposals will have a big impact on bus users throughout Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley and I am keen to make sure their voices are heard. Public transport in this area is vital for people to go about their daily lives, whether that is to work, to education or to meet friends and family.

“Before I meet Stagecoach I want to encourage all bus users to look at the timetable proposals and let Stagecoach know about any concerns or difficulties you will face if their planned changes go ahead. You can use the online feedback form but make sure you do that before the closing date of 30th June.

“I also want to ask any constituent with concerns or comments to get in touch with me.

“I will also be meeting with South and East Ayrshire elected members who sit on the SPT partnership to raise concerns with them.”