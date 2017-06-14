Cash for Ayrshire Roads Alliance projects

Fifty timber transport projects that benefit communities and the environment across Scotland are set to share £7.05 million of funding, Rural Affairs Secretary Fergus Ewing announced.

The Strategic Timber Transport Fund, which has this year benefited from an additional Scottish Government investment of £5m, is supporting improvement works on 48 minor rural roads across Scotland.

A further £800k has been set aside for Timberlink, which specifically transports timber by sea.

The Ayrshire Roads Alliance (the shared service representing East and South Ayrshire Councils) receives £770k for four public road projects.

Mr Ewing said; “Forestry’s continuing £1bn success story will see our timber production rate increase from 7 million to 10 million tonnes over the next few years, generating significant benefits for our rural economy and provide climate-friendly raw-materials.

“But it is imperative that we bolster this success with efforts to mitigate the impacts of timber lorries on local communities and on the environment.”