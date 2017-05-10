Dual A77 say action group

A petition has been lodged at the Scottish Parliament for the A77 to be made dual carriageway from Ayr to Cairnryan.

Lodged by Donald McHarrie on behalf of A77 Action Group the petition states that the upgrade to the road would bring financial and economic benefits to both South Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway.

The group say the A77 is long overdue an upgrade of this scale south of Ayr and there are sections that are prone to landslips. The group add that there would be huge financial benefits to both South Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway, not only for the economy and tourism possibilities, but also a fantastic chance to increase commerce between Scotland and Northern Ireland. The petition calls on the Scottish Parliament to urge the Scottish Government to dual the A77 from Ayr Whitlett’s Roundabout south to the two ferry ports located at Cairnryan, including the point at which the A77 connects with the A75.

The petition states: “The pulse of vehicle numbers associated with the HGV traffic coming off the ferries results in long convoyed queues in a platoon effect travelling along the road, making passing these vehicles dangerous. There is a large proportion of tourist traffic, which is unfamiliar with the snaking, twisting nature of the road.

“There is a mix of slow (agricultural vehicles) and fast-moving traffic (cars and motorcyclists), which can cause delays and lead to driver impatience in the form of rash and often near fatal errors of judgement.

“In some places the road width does not allow two HGVs to safely pass each other without one giving way to the other. The road width also does not allow road work to be carried out in a safe way without closures (11 in 2016/17), which results in lengthy diversion routes on unsuitable roads.

The closing Date for the petition is 19 June 2017. Go to www.parliament.scot/GettingInvolved/Petitions/a77upgrade