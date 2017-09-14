Fast chargers for Girvan station

Free fast-charging facilities for electric cars are being installed at railway stations across Scotland including Girvan.

The first of 50 chargers are now live, with the remainder set to follow over the coming weeks.

The chargers at Uphall, Bathgate, East Kilbride and Johnstone are available to all customers parking at the stations and are free to use. A complete charge from the 22kW supply will typically take around four hours, twice as fast as ‘plugging-in’ at home.

A total of 100 spaces will be created at 50 of the ScotRail Alliance’s station car parks by the end of the year, joining over 700 publicly-available charge points across the country.

Joining the chargers are a fleet of four electric vans, which have been leased as part of the ScotRail Alliance’s work to reduce our environmental impact. The Nissan NV200s replace a number of existing diesel vehicles.

The ScotRail Alliance’s programmes and transformation director, Ian McConnell, said: “We’re building the best railway Scotland has ever had, and improved facilities for customers at our stations is a huge part of this.

“These additions to our car parks, combined with longer trains, more seats and better services, will all help us to achieve our aim of reducing the carbon footprint from door to door.”

Rebecca Roper, Community Manager at ChargePlace Scotland, said: “The addition of these charge points presents the opportunity for greener commuting and travel, and also provides more recharging options at convenient locations for the increasing number of electric vehicles on Scotland’s roads.”