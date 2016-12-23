Hub to transform way we travel

Commuters are now greeted with the sight of a timber clad building outside the main entrance at Ayr Rail Station. This is the new Active Travel Hub which is set to transform the way we think about travel in and around Ayr.

The hub will promote sustainable forms of travel such as walking and cycling, making it easier for commuters, students and tourists to get active and stay active.

Staff from the sustainable travel charity SUSTRANS will be getting the hub ready throughout January for the official opening in February so if you see a member of the team, feel free to say hello or get advice on local routes, facilities, public transport options or even just points of interest in and around Ayr.

A group of keen cyclists had the opportunity to do just that as they went along for a sneak preview of the new facility. They had a look round and were impressed with the level of interest the hub has received so far.

Councillor John McDowall, Sustainability and Environment Portfolio Holder said: “The hub is in a prime location and pulls together information on all our sustainable travel options. It’s also a physical reminder that most of us can do a bit more when it comes to getting active — sustainable travel is not only good for the environment, it’s part of a healthy lifestyle.

“We are keen to find out what information and services people want from the hub when it opens, so please feel free to pass your thoughts on to the team. In the meantime there are plans to introduce a cycle hire facility to give people the opportunity to explore our extensive cycle paths.”