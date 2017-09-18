Maybole bypass committee reforms

Maybole bypass committee has been reformed to act as a conduit for communication between the Scottish Government and the public.

Maybole Bypass Committee chairman Peter Mason said this week that four years ago, the Government announced that Maybole was to get its long awaited bypass and the bypass was on the statute books, the Bypass Committee stopped their campaign, but never disbanded.

Mr Mason said: “More recently, and especially since the latest announcement that the work for the bypass is now going out to tender, many of the Bypass Committee have been approached by members of the public.

“We have decided to re-establish the committee as a conduit for the Government to talk to the people, to ensure that the hard work which has gone before is not detracted from, and because of this those who represent Maybole and who fully know the background to the Maybole Bypass situation.

“Through years of negotiation with our MSPs and officials, we have always had a good working relationship with them and who still keep us fully informed of progress etc. We will be writing to Jeane Freeman MSP on behalf of our local community to inform her of the Bypass Committee’s decision and also the Transport Minister Humza Yousaf informing him of the same.

“Any changes regarding the line of the bypass, timescales or any other changes should be referred through this committee. As mentioned earlier this is the committee who have represented the majority of the people of Maybole and which has fought for over 20 years and will continue to do so until the bypass is completed.

“We will continue to work very closely with Jeane, our Local MSP, and, as always, our local councillors who have always fully supported this campaign.”