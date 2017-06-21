New rail partnership launched in south west

A new Community Rail Partnership has been launched to encourage sustainable travel, rural tourism and local economies through greater use of the rail network across Ayrshire and Dumfries & Galloway.

The South West Scotland Community Rail Partnership came into being on May 31st, 2017 and will work closely with community groups, local authorities and train operator Abellio who have the Scotrail franchise.

An official launch event is planned for the end of July 2017.

A new website swscotlandcrp.org has also gone live to showcase the new organisation’s work and objectives.

The South West Community Rail Partnership is currently advertising for a Company Secretary/Development Manager to help it deliver key projects.

Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mhairi McKenna commented: “This is an exciting opportunity for communities across South West Scotland to get involved as key partners to help promote economic growth and environmentally sustainable travel in their local area.

“The new partnership covers rail routes from Stranraer in the far south-west, to Ayr and Kilmarnock in the north and south to Dumfries and east to Gretna Green on the Anglo-Scottish Border.

“We would love to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming involved in helping us to deliver improved and accessible rail services, facilities and growth to communities across south west Scotland.