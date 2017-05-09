Roadworks mean M77 closures

Police are advising motorists in Ayrshire to give themselves plenty of time if travelling to and from Glasgow as roadworks are due to close sections of the M77.

Resurfacing work will be taking place this week on the M77 between Junction 5 Maidenhall and Junction 8 Fenwick, this will require sections of the carriageway to be closed.

The M77 will be closed southbound between Jct 5 Maidenhall and Jct 7 Stewarton Road from Monday 8th – Thursday 11th May between the hours of 8pm and 6am for carriageway resurfacing works.

There will be a diversion in place via the A77, parallel to the M77.

The M77 will be closed northbound between Jct 8 Fenwick and Jct 5 Maidenhall from Thursday 11th – Saturday 13th between the hours of 8pm and 6am for carriageway resurfacing works.

There will be a diversion in place via the A77, parallel to the M77.