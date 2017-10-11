Rural shopper special for North Carrick residents

To welcome their new North Carrick-based buses, South Ayrshire Community Transport is offering a great deal to shoppers.

The Rural Connect Shopper Specials are aimed primarily at individuals living in rural areas who find it difficult to get around by public transport eg. mothers and toddlers, the elderly and those less mobile.

However, everyone is welcome to take advantage of the service. As well as individuals, group bookings can be made by not-for-profit organisations (please see www.sacommunitytransport.org for details). The buses are wheelchair friendly and have space available for the storage of walking aids and buggies.

There are two routes. One takes in Turnberry, Kirkoswald, Maidens, Dunure, the Carrick Centre Maybole, Speakers’ Club Maybole and Minishant before heading off to either McKinnon Mills, Coatbridge (24th October), Silverburn (14th November), The Barras (3rd December) or Braehead (12th December).

Route two takes in Straiton, Crosshill, Kirkmichael, the Speakers’ Club, the Carrick Centre and Minishant going to McKinnon Mills (31st October), Silverburn (21st November), The Barras (10th December) and Braehead (19th). All the Christmas shopping your could desire for £5 a head! And, at the end of a long day’s shopping, the bus will take you back to your own village. Contact Mike or Catriona at SACT on 01292 270864 to book your seat.

Seats must be booked in advance and numbers are limited so please book early to avoid disappointment. SACT cannot provide child safety seats. All children of 3 years and under must by law be secured in a bus seat with an appropriate safety seat.