Transport minister to hear A77 concerns

At the second meeting of the A77 Roundtable group, convened by Carrick, Cumnock and Doon Valley MSP Jeane Freeman, an important next step towards winning support for the longer term upgrade of this major trunk road was taken with the news Scottish Minister for Transport, Mr Humza Yousaf, is to visit the constituency to hear for himself what the needs of local communities and local, national and international businesses are.

Ms Freeman said; “The A77 is a major strategic trunk route for Scotland and together with Councillors, local community councils, activists, Transport Scotland, the Police and other relevant agencies we have now met twice to discuss road closures, speeding, road safety and A77 diversion routes and already are making some positive progress.

“But there is a growing demand for this route to be recognised through major infrastructure investment.”

“The Strategic Transport Review offers an opportunity to bring a comprehensive business case to bear and as an initial step, I am delighted that Scottish Transport Minister Humza Yousaf has accepted my invitation to visit the constituency to hear about the issues from local representatives and businesses, and I am looking forward to welcoming him later in the summer.”