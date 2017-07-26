Tributes paid to young father killed in crash

Tributes have been paid to a young father from Patna following his death in a road accident near Girvan last week.

Robert McLean, died after his car came off the carriageway on the A77, near Lendalfoot on Monday evening, July 17.

The 28-year-old’s Ford Focus left the road and collided with the nearside verge around 7pm, he was taken by ambulance to Ayr Hospital where he died a short time later.

Robert’s family last week paid tribute to the “loving dad and brother” and described him a “precious son”.

A statement released by his family said: “Our family are utterly devastated by the sudden and tragic loss of Robert.

“He was a loving dad and brother and we will forever miss our precious son.

“Robert loved nothing more than spending time with his family and friends. He loved sport, from football to boxing, but his main love was going to the gym.”

It continued: “We as a family would also like to thank the doctor who helped Robert at the scene of the accident and for all his efforts.

“Our family, friends and work colleagues have been so supportive to us in this living nightmare.

“We are totally overwhelmed by how much Robert was loved and thought of by his amazing friends.

“Thank you all so much.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses following the crash.

Sergeant Kevin Blackley from Irvine police station said: “We are looking to speak to any drivers who were on the A77 around the time of the crash, who either witnessed what happened or noticed a Ford Focus driving on the road beforehand.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact officers from the divisional road policing unit based at Irvine via 101 and quote incident number 3410 of Monday, July 17.”

A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal.

Since his death, dozens of friends have taken to social media to leave tributes to Robert.

Sam Mcgowan wrote: “Shine bright Bazza. Thoughts are with your family and kids. So sad.”

Craig Sloan said: ”Such sad news, thoughts are with the family at this sad time.”

Leanne Mullholland added: “Shine bright my friend gonna miss you big time Bazza.”