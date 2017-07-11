Ambitious overhaul for junior football in west

An ambitious overhaul of junior football will see the 52 West Region sides amalgamated with their 12 Ayrshire League counterparts.

The reconstruction plan will see the existing Super Premier, Super First, Central First, Central Second and Ayrshire District Leagues merged into four leagues of 16 for the start of season 2018-2019.

Girvan FC will play in the Super Premier division this coming season after winning the Super First Division title this year while Maybole will play in the Ayrshire District League.

The idea – which 49 of 61 junior clubs voted for at a Hampden Park AGM on June 28 – is the brainchild of Ayrshire District League outfit Whitletts Victoria.

Whitletts chairman/secretary John Dalton said: “We are delighted that this proposal has gone through.

“The overwhelming support this has received shows what a powerful force clubs can be when they work together. We have a fantastic product in junior football. It is great entertainment at a low cost. You can enjoy a pie, a programme and even a wee drink at some of the grounds.”

Foreseen benefits of the restructuring include clubs receiving greater gate receipts due to an increased number of home fixtures, plus a fixture scheduling improvement which will see an initial pre-season list showing games all the way through until the end of the calendar year with a second fixture list then published from New Year to the end of the season.

The imminent changes mean that the 2017-2018 season will be the last for the Ayrshire District League with three clubs being promoted into the new second tier division, the Championship.

There will also be a play off opportunity for the fourth placed club to be promoted against one of the bottom two clubs in the current Super League First Division.

ADL clubs finishing fourth (If unsuccessful via the play offs) and seventh will play in the new third tier, League One, with the bottom four clubs playing at the bottom level, League Two.