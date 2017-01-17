Search

Dailly’s footballing twins sign for Rangers

Robby on the left and Ross on the Right sign for Rangers.

Pictured above are Dailly twins Robby, left, and Ross McCrorie who have signed new contracts at Rangers FC.

Robby and Ross have put pen to paper on two-and-a-half year extensions to their current Ibrox contracts.

The 18 year-old Ayrshiremen have been at the club for a number of years, with Robby the number one goalkpeeper and Ross the captain of the under-20s side.

Both also have international honours to their name, featuring in the Scotland under-21 squad for the first time this year while Robby is first-choice between the sticks and Ross wears the armband for the national under-19s side.

Both will now look to kick-on into the first-team plans having taken part in pre-season under Mark Warburton out in South Carolina in the summer where Ross made his debut against Charleston Battery.

Ross said: “I’m delighted. It’s just a privilege to play for Rangers as it’s the biggest team in Scotland. It’s a dream for me too as I’m a supporter of Rangers and hopefully I can kick on from here.

Robby said: “Signing a new contract gives you a bit of security and now it’s time to push on. I just need to keep my head down and keep working hard. Hopefully then, I’ll push into the first team.”