First half performance costs Girvan dear in premier

A lacklustre first half performance cost Girvan three points on Saturday in the West of Scotland Super Premier division.

Kilbirnie Ladeside were the visitors to Hamilton Park and were 2-0 up at half time.

Girvan had the first chance when Robert Patterson latched on to a short back pass but but the Ladeside keeper blocked the shot.

Ladeside were putting some good passing moves together and came close when Finlay’s 20 yard shot came off the post. Ladeside took the lead after 29 minutes when Finlay hit the bar and Sweeney hit the rebound past Johnsone. They doubled their lead shortly after when McGill went past two defenders and beat Johnstone from just inside the box.

A 25-yard shot was touched onto the post by Johnstone and then Finlay headed a cross just over the bar.

Girvan were a better side in the second half and Reilly had a shot saved by Hughes. Hughes pulled off a great save to deny Darren Mitchell and Patterson then had a shot from distance.

With nine minutes left Girvan got a goal back when McDowall passed into Mitchell in the box and he beat Hughes.

If only Girvan had played in the first half the way they played in the second they would have won comfortably. In the first half Kilbirnie were the better team with good passing and fierce tackling and were well worth their two goal lead.

Girvan had trouble with their passing which was a bit haphazard.

But Girvan never gave up and were worth a draw particularly after their second half display. But it was not to be and losing 2-1 was the final outcome. This was Kilbirnie’s third win in three games and they move up to second in the table while Girvan are fourth from bottom.

Girvan’s next match is a league game away to Clydebank on October 21 with a 2pm kick off.

In the Ayrshire District League Maybole lost 2-1 away to Craigmark.