Girvan successfully negotiated the first round of the Ayrshire Weekly Press Cup on Saturday with a 4-0 win over Lugar Boswell Thistle.

Next up for Girvan is a return to super first division league action with a home game against second placed Kilsyth Rangers. Girvan are only four points behind with two games in hand.

The game is on Saturday, April 1 with a 2pm kick off.